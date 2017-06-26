رسائل عيد ميلاد بالانجليزي 2018 مسجات تهاني انجلش مترجمة

رسائل عيد ميلاد بالانجليزي
مصريات – لكل شخص بيبحث ويدور ويفتش عن مسجات عيد ميلاد انجليزي حلوة يعني تكون جامدة جديدة مضحكة وباللغة الانجليزية.
واهم من ده كله تكون رسائل تهنئة عيد الميلاد انجلش قصيرة حلوة وخفيفة ع القلب هاتلاقيها هنا.
رسائل قصيرة لكافة الاستخدامات سواء عايز يعني رسائل عيد ميلاد حب بالانجليزي للحبيب او للحبيبة متوفر او زنقت معاك رسائل عيد ميلاد 2018 عشان حد من اصحابك واصدقائك بالانجليزي.
وبصراحة يعني هي مسجات تهاني انجليزي مش مترجمة بالعربي لانها مش محتاجة ترجمة للعربي حتى لو طلبت انك تبعت لحد مش طايقه من تحت لتحت اي رسائل تهنئة عيد ميلاد انجليزي للموبايل وتخلص من تأنيب الضمير فجنابك سوف تجد هنا كل ما تريده وخد وابعت علطول بدون تأجيل.
احلى مسجات عيد ميلاد انجليزي 2018
- Somebody up there Loves you .. Somebody down here cares for you .. Happy Birthday!!!
- Its just another day, but this one is the best of the year! Happy Birthday my sweetheart.
- How do you expect me to remember your birthday, when you never look any older?
- Many many happy returns of the day and May u Live lOng as Long as more Than Devil.
- Some like Sunday Some like Monday, But i like Your Birthday.
- HOWEVER YOU DECIDE TO SPEND …THIS VERY SPECIAL DAY, HERES HOPING .. IT TURNS OUT TO BE .. JUST RIGHTIN EVERY WAY ! ..H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y 2 UUU .
- Happy birthday to you,Even though i wish it earlier i dun cared. .. Dun forget bout our friendship, that we’ve shared.
- Hey,u r 1 year older now,1 year smarter now,1 year bigger now,and now u r 1 year closer to all your wishes.happy birthday
- This day, when the most beautiful female MIND was born, is my most beautiful day. Luv and Long live.’
- Happy birthday!! May all ur dreams .. Happy birthday!! May all ur dreams and wishes cum true!! enjoy ur day …….
- I’m so blessed 2 have a friend like u This comes with many Loving thoughts…
- Life is too short. If we work Good. OR If we work Bad. In 2…
- Happy birthday to you, Even though i wish it earlier i dun cared. Dun forget…
- Love deeply and forgive quickly take chances give everything have no regrets cause life is…
- On your birthday, I would like to give you some words of wisdom . ….
- A short thing its get longer as u hold it & pass between woman’s breast
- Before the clock strikes 12, let me take the opportunity, to let you know that…
- Let the God decorate each golden ray of the sun reaching u with wishes of…
- “happy birth da 2 U” May ALLAH give u lots of such joys & happy…
- As we observe your birthday now, Your cake and gifts don’t matter much. These common…
- On your birthday I wish you much pleasure and joy; I hope all of your…
- birthday ..a day .. that day. ..this day …brilliant day. ..shiny day. .. cool day. ..bloomy day. ..rainy day. ..oh yar leave it. .. i just want to say. ..HAPPY BIRTHDAY
شكرا كثير الكم عجبتني كثييييييييير و الله حلوة
كل عام وانتي بخير يا اغلاهم كل عام وانتي احلاهم كل عام و انتي بخير يا بعد شبدي كل عام و جميلتنا بخير
رسايل حلوة يسلموا كتير
كل عام وانتي بالاف خير او عقبال الف سنه وانشالله كل سنه عيد ميلادج ايسويه احلى او احلى عاد تدرين ليش سويتلج العيد ميلاد او سهرت عشانج عشان اي احد يبي يكتبلج ذكرى او ايساعدج اكون انا امسويه قبلهم عشان ابينلهم اشكثر احنا روحين بجسد♥
الليله يا دعاءكلنا جيناك
اجمل التهاني في ميلادك نهديك
ونقول ياعل السعد يلفاك
وياعل الفرح يلوح في لياليك
اليوم كلنا جيناك
والكل جاك وبارك بمولدك وهناك
واحلى عبارات الفرح نهديك
يا اسوره والله الطيب مبداك
ويرتاح لك كل من يخاويك
H.B.D 2 Me 27/2/1997
.Very nice massages
Thank you very much
🙂
حلوة
واللة انا مش فاهمة اى حاجة خالص لانى مبعرفش اقرا انجليزى
جميلة وحلوة